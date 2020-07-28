The Non-Executive of Marathon Gold (MGDPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Marathon Gold (MGDPF), James Gowans, bought shares of MGDPF for $60.07K.

In addition to James Gowans, 3 other MGDPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 234.52K. The company has a one-year high of $1.96 and a one-year low of $0.52.

Starting in September 2019, MGDPF received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.12, reflecting a -7.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MGDPF with a $2.50 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $642.9K worth of MGDPF shares and purchased $60.07K worth of MGDPF shares. The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.