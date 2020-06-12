The Non-Executive of Lundin Gold (FTMNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lundin Gold (FTMNF), Craig Antony Jones, bought shares of FTMNF for $18.39M.

In addition to Craig Antony Jones, 3 other FTMNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Craig Antony Jones’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $610 million.

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.86 million and GAAP net loss of -$9,331,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $7.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.47. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 15.47K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.11, reflecting a -7.8% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Gold has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Craig Antony Jones' trades have generated a 46.8% average return based on past transactions.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.