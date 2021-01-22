The Non-Executive of Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lomiko Metals (LMRMF), Gabriel Erdelyi, sold shares of LMRMF for $63.99K.

Currently, Lomiko Metals has an average volume of 531.19K.

The insider sentiment on Lomiko Metals has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.