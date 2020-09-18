The Non-Executive of Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A), Arthur Evrensel, sold shares of LGF.A for $3,173.

In addition to Arthur Evrensel, 6 other LGF.A executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Arthur Evrensel has reported another 3 Sell trades on LGF.A for a total of $11.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.52 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has an average volume of 451.34K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.67, reflecting a -10.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.5K worth of LGF.A shares and purchased $16.26M worth of LGF.A shares. The insider sentiment on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has been neutral according to 125 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.