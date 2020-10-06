The Non-Executive of Liberty Gold (LGDTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Liberty Gold (LGDTF), Donald Arthur Mclnnes, bought shares of LGDTF for $11.25K.

Following this transaction Donald Arthur Mclnnes’ holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $764.1K. Following Donald Arthur Mclnnes’ last LGDTF Buy transaction on November 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Currently, Liberty Gold has an average volume of 164.12K. The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.38. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.13.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.53, reflecting a -37.5% downside. Starting in June 2020, LGDTF received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and PI Financial, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold Corp. is engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. Its projects include Kinsley, Goldstrike, TV Tower, Black Pine and Halilaga which are located in Turkey, Nevada and Utah. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.