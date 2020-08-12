The Non-Executive of Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF), Lars-Eric Johansson, bought shares of LEMIF for $233.2K.

This is Johansson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on IVPAF back in June 2014 In addition to Lars-Eric Johansson, 2 other LEMIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Leading Edge Materials has an average volume of 23.84K.

