The Non-Executive of Largo Resources (LGORF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Largo Resources (LGORF), David Brace, bought shares of LGORF for $23K.

Following this transaction David Brace’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $147.6K.

Based on Largo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.19 million and quarterly net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.17 million. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 102.53K. The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.