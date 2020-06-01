The Non-Executive of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard, sold shares of KL for $107.3K.

Following Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard’s last KL Sell transaction on April 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $555 million and quarterly net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $110 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.08 and a one-year low of $18.03. KL’s market cap is $10.66 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.61, reflecting a -18.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy KL with a $62.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Kirkland Lake Gold has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

