The Non-Executive of Kelso Technologies (KIQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Kelso Technologies (KIQ), Jesse Van Crews, bought shares of KIQ for $2,925.

Following this transaction Jesse Van Crews’ holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $66.04K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Kelso Technologies has an average volume of 11.75K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.45.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kelso Technologies, Inc. supplies, produces and distributes railroad equipment. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production and distribution of various proprietary pressure relief valves, and acctive suspension control system for off road vehicles. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities. The company was founded on March 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.