The Non-Executive of Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Eugene Flood, sold shares of JHG for $163K.

Following Eugene Flood’s last JHG Sell transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

Based on Janus Henderson Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $555 million and GAAP net loss of -$247,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $519 million and had a net profit of $94.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.50 and a one-year low of $11.81. JHG’s market cap is $4.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 65.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.66, reflecting a 25.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Janus Henderson Group has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.