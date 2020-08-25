The Non-Executive of Invictus Financial (IVFZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Invictus Financial (IVFZF), Theofilos Sanidas, bought shares of IVFZF for $45.05K.

Following this transaction Theofilos Sanidas’ holding in the company was increased by 1706% to a total of $24.4K. This is Sanidas’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:GPV back in April 2014

Currently, Invictus Financial has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.15M worth of IVFZF shares and purchased $45.05K worth of IVFZF shares.

Invictus Financial, Inc. is currently seeking business opportunities. The company was founded by Marcus A. New on December 6, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.