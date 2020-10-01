The Non-Executive of Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), Julie A Dill, bought shares of IPPLF for $97.8K.

This recent transaction increases Julie A Dill’s holding in the company by 125% to a total of $132.4K. Following Julie A Dill’s last IPPLF Buy transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IPPLF’s market cap is $4.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.80.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.16, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Inter Pipeline has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate. The Oil Sands Transportation segment consists of the Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems that transport petroleum products and provide related blending and handling services in Alberta. The Conventional Oil Pipelines segment primarily implicates the transportation, storage, and processing of hydrocarbons, as well as midstream marketing blending and handling services. The NGL Processing segment comprises of processing natural gas to extract NGLs including ethane and a mixture of propane, butane and pentanes plus. The Bulk Liquid Storage segment involves the primary storage and handling of bulk liquid products through the operation of sixteen bulk liquid storage terminals. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs. The company was founded on October 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.