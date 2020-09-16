The Non-Executive of Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF), Russell Liam Wilson, bought shares of INSHF for $4,950.

This recent transaction increases Russell Liam Wilson’s holding in the company by 131% to a total of $6,340. This is Wilson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GABLF back in October 2019

Based on Inner Spirit Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.13 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,929,176. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $802.7K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. engages in retail of cannabis dispensaries. It distributes its product under the Spiritleaf brand. The company was founded on May 11th, 2017 is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.