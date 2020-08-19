The Non-Executive of Indiva (NDVAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Indiva (NDVAF), John A Marotta, bought shares of NDVAF for $118.1K.

Following this transaction John A Marotta’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $1.36 million. In addition to John A Marotta, one other NDVAF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Indiva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.01 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,438,129. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.63 million.

The insider sentiment on Indiva has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Indiva Ltd. engages in the construction of a medical marijuana facility. It offers dried cannabis flower, chocolate, accessories, and oil. The company was founded by Niel Marotta and Koby Smutylo on May 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.