The Non-Executive of IMV (IMV) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of IMV (IMV), James Willis Hall, sold shares of IMV for $502.3K.

This is Hall’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. Following James Willis Hall’s last IMV Sell transaction on June 23, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, IMV has an average volume of 363.84K. The company has a one-year high of $6.82 and a one-year low of $1.35.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.43, reflecting a -36.5% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Read More on IMV: