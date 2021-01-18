The Non-Executive of Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF), Qian Lee, sold shares of HYMLF for $41.5M.

In addition to Qian Lee, 3 other HYMLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HYMLF’s market cap is $23.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00. Currently, Hyundai Motor Company has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $89.76M worth of HYMLF shares and purchased $48.01M worth of HYMLF shares. The insider sentiment on Hyundai Motor Company has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways. The company was founded on December 29, 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.