The Non-Executive of Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) is Buying Shares

On May 19, the Non-Executive of Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT), Dane Andreeff, bought shares of HSDT for $56K.

This recent transaction increases Dane Andreeff’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $781.9K. In addition to Dane Andreeff, one other HSDT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $0.25.

The insider sentiment on Helius Medical Technologies has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma. It focuses on licensing and acquiring platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.