The Non-Executive of Harborside (HSDEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Harborside (HSDEF), Peter Bilodeau, bought shares of HSDEF for $26.34K.

Following this transaction Peter Bilodeau’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $298.6K. In addition to Peter Bilodeau, one other HSDEF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Harborside’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.28 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,747,743. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.57 million. Currently, Harborside has an average volume of 17.01K. The company has a one-year high of $2.11 and a one-year low of $0.19.

The insider sentiment on Harborside has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harborside Inc is a United States based cannabis retailer. The company manages and operates four cannabis stores and a cultivation facility and also assist state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of cannabis throughout the United States.