The Non-Executive of Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF), David J Fitzgibbon, bought shares of HMDPF for $8,980.

This recent transaction increases David J Fitzgibbon’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $76.26K. Following David J Fitzgibbon’s last HMDPF Buy transaction on November 11, 2015, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

HMDPF’s market cap is $52.54 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Hammond Power Solutions has an average volume of .

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. It supports the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries. The company was founded by Oliver Hammond and Len Hammond in 1917 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.