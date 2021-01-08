The Non-Executive of GW Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of GW Pharma (GWPH), Alicia Secor, exercised options to sell 120 GWPH shares for a total transaction value of $13.85K.

This recent transaction decreases Alicia Secor’s holding in the company by 33% to a total of $86.8K. Following Alicia Secor’s last GWPH Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GW Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $137 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,188,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $67.98. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 339.11K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00, reflecting a -22.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on GW Pharma has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alicia Secor’s trades have generated a 5.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.