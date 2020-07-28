The Non-Executive of Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Grown Rogue International (GRUSF), Adam Michael Barnard August, bought shares of GRUSF for $5,587.

In addition to Adam Michael Barnard August, 6 other GRUSF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Adam Michael Barnard August’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $121K.

Currently, Grown Rogue International has an average volume of 84.15K.

The insider sentiment on Grown Rogue International has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.