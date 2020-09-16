The Non-Executive of Graphite Energy (GRXXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Graphite Energy (GRXXF), Christopher P Cherry, bought shares of GRXXF for $60K.

This is Cherry’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NGZ back in August 2019 In addition to Christopher P Cherry, 2 other GRXXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Graphite Energy has an average volume of 180. The company has a one-year high of $1.01 and a one-year low of $0.

Graphite Energy Corp operates as an exploration mining company which is engaged in the exploration, and production of graphite and other mineral properties in Canada. Its only property includes Lac Aux Bouleaux Property near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.