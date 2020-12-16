The Non-Executive of Goliath Resources (GOTRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Goliath Resources (GOTRF), Jean Lafleur, bought shares of GOTRF for $9,880.

Following this transaction Jean Lafleur’s holding in the company was increased by 38% to a total of $43.69K. In addition to Jean Lafleur, one other GOTRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Goliath Resources has an average volume of 61.31K. GOTRF’s market cap is $6.61 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Goliath Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of the Golden Triangle. Its projects include Lucky Strike, Golddigger, Copperhead, DSM, and Bingo. The company was founded on February 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.