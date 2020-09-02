The Non-Executive of Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF), Javier Reyes, bought shares of GGAZF for $250K.

This recent transaction increases Javier Reyes’ holding in the company by 95% to a total of $803.3K. This is Reyes’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Goldgroup Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$160,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.95 million and had a net profit of $510K. Currently, Goldgroup Mining has an average volume of 87.51K.

Goldgroup Mining, Inc. operates as gold production, development and exploration company. It explores for the projects which include Cerro Prieto, Cerro Colorado, Can Jose de Gracia and Caballo Blanco. The company was founded by Gregg James Sedun on November 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.