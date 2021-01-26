The Non-Executive of Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF) is Buying Shares

On January 22, the Non-Executive of Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF), Alexander David Winch, bought shares of GLDFF for $195.6K.

Following this transaction Alexander David Winch’s holding in the company was increased by 196% to a total of $159.6K. In addition to Alexander David Winch, 5 other GLDFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Golden Leaf Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,721,166. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.09 million.

The insider sentiment on Golden Leaf Holdings has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the development, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It offers products under the Golden XTRX, Proper, and Left Coast Connection brands. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.