The Non-Executive of Gold Standard Ventures is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Gold Standard Ventures (GSV), Jamie Strauss, exercised options to sell 196,983 GSV shares for a total transaction value of $184.3K.

This is Strauss’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:ALS back in May 2019 In addition to Jamie Strauss, one other GSV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Gold Standard Ventures has an average volume of 375.07K. GSV’s market cap is $251 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -25.10. The company has a one-year high of $1.14 and a one-year low of $0.27.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $203.7K worth of GSV shares and purchased $898.7K worth of GSV shares. The insider sentiment on Gold Standard Ventures has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the business of acquisition and exploration in Nevada, United States. It focuses on gold assets of Railroad-Pinion and Lewis Gold projects. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.