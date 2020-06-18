The Non-Executive of GoGold Resources (GLGDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of GoGold Resources (GLGDF), John Stephen Morris Turner, bought shares of GLGDF for $14K.

Following this transaction John Stephen Morris Turner’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $467.3K.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.61 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,993,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.03 million and had a net profit of $2.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.66 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.