The Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF), Jason M Walsh, bought shares of GBBGF for $15K.

This recent transaction increases Jason M Walsh’s holding in the company by 10% to a total of $312.4K. In addition to Jason M Walsh, one other GBBGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Jason M Walsh’s trades have generated a -7.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is an exploration stage resource company in the province of British Columbia. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company’s projects are Chedic Graphite Mine, Ambato-Arana, Eastern Madagascar, and others.