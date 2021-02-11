The Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF), Jason M Walsh, bought shares of GBBGF for $5,425.

This recent transaction increases Jason M Walsh’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $544.3K.

Currently, Global Li-Ion Graphite has an average volume of 297.51K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.88K worth of GBBGF shares and purchased $12.68K worth of GBBGF shares. The insider sentiment on Global Li-Ion Graphite has been neutral according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is an exploration stage resource company in the province of British Columbia. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company’s projects are Chedic Graphite Mine, Ambato-Arana, Eastern Madagascar, and others.