The Non-Executive of Global Atomic (GLATF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Global Atomic (GLATF), Richard R Faucher, sold shares of GLATF for $14.25K.

This is Faucher’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KAR back in November 2018

Based on Global Atomic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $224.2K and GAAP net loss of -$1,519,083. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.68K and had a net profit of $1.58 million. Currently, Global Atomic has an average volume of 353.11K. The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Global Atomic Corp. engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following segments: Electric Arc Furnace Business, Uranium Business, and Corporate. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.