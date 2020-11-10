The Non-Executive of Gear Energy (GENGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Gear Energy (GENGF), Wilson Wang, bought shares of GENGF for $19.8K.

Following this transaction Wilson Wang’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $853K.

Currently, Gear Energy has an average volume of 218.23K.

Gear Energy Ltd. is a exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.