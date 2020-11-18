The Non-Executive of Gear Energy (GENGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Gear Energy (GENGF), Wilson Wang, bought shares of GENGF for $14.63K.

Over the last month, Wilson Wang has reported another 5 Buy trades on GENGF for a total of $74.7K. This recent transaction increases Wilson Wang’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $978.3K.

Currently, Gear Energy has an average volume of 229.50K.

The insider sentiment on Gear Energy has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gear Energy Ltd. is a exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.