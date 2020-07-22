The Non-Executive of Gatling Exploration (GATGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Gatling Exploration (GATGF), Carrie Cesarone, bought shares of GATGF for $15K.

This recent transaction increases Carrie Cesarone’s holding in the company by 61% to a total of $31.81K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Gatling Exploration has an average volume of 232.13K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.79. The company has a one-year high of $0.54 and a one-year low of $0.17.

The insider sentiment on Gatling Exploration has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gatling Exploration Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration activities. Its material mineral property is the Larder Lake Property.