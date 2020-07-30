The Non-Executive of FSD Pharma (HUGE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of FSD Pharma (HUGE), Gerald Goldberg, bought shares of HUGE for $99.93K.

Following this transaction Gerald Goldberg’s holding in the company was increased by 246% to a total of $124.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $32.07 and a one-year low of $2.39. Currently, FSD Pharma has an average volume of 22.78M.

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.