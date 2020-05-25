The Non-Executive of Franco Nev (FNV) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Franco Nev (FNV), Randall Oliphant, sold shares of FNV for $5.12M.

Following Randall Oliphant’s last FNV Sell transaction on November 30, 2015, the stock climbed by 102.1%. In addition to Randall Oliphant, 8 other FNV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $241 million and GAAP net loss of -$98,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $65.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $152.70 and a one-year low of $72.98. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 732.35K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.44, reflecting a 12.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Franco Nev has been negative according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.