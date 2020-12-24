The Non-Executive of Fission Uranium (FCUUF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Fission Uranium (FCUUF), Frank Eyler Estergaard, bought shares of FCUUF for $74.99K.

Following this transaction Frank Eyler Estergaard’s holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $446.1K. In addition to Frank Eyler Estergaard, one other FCUUF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Fission Uranium has an average volume of 589.45K. FCUUF’s market cap is $163 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.10.

Starting in February 2020, FCUUF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Fission Uranium has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.