The Non-Executive of First Majestic Silver (AG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of First Majestic Silver (AG), Robert A Mccallum, sold shares of AG for $33.92K.

In addition to Robert A Mccallum, 3 other AG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $30.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.1 million and had a net profit of $8.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.57 and a one-year low of $4.17.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.48, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.05M worth of AG shares and purchased $222.8K worth of AG shares. The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been neutral according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.