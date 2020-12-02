The Non-Executive of First Majestic Silver (AG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of First Majestic Silver (AG), Ana Magdalena Lopez, bought shares of AG for $158.5K.

Following this transaction Ana Magdalena Lopez’s holding in the company was increased by 2097% to a total of $136.9K. In addition to Ana Magdalena Lopez, 4 other AG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $30.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.1 million and had a net profit of $8.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.57 and a one-year low of $4.17. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 33.98K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.40, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Three different firms, including TD Securities and Cormark Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.93M worth of AG shares and purchased $298.4K worth of AG shares. The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been positive according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.