The Non-Executive of First Energy Metals (ASKDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of First Energy Metals (ASKDF), Lyle Mclennan, bought shares of ASKDF for $7,425.

Following this transaction Lyle Mclennan’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $30.97K.

Currently, First Energy Metals has an average volume of 35.53K.

The insider sentiment on First Energy Metals has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lyle Mclennan's trades have generated a -17.5% average return based on past transactions.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Phyllis Cobalt, and Russel Graphite Properties. The company was founded on October 12, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.