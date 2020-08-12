The Non-Executive of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF), Peter Timothy Hemstead, bought shares of FWEDF for $25K.

Following this transaction Peter Timothy Hemstead’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $96.1K.

Currently, Fireweed Zinc has an average volume of 99.59K.

Peter Timothy Hemstead's trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Tom Jason zinc-lead-silver property in Yukon.