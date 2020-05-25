The Non-Executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF), R William Mcfarland, bought shares of FRFHF for $70.8K.

Following this transaction R William Mcfarland’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $251.3K. In addition to R William Mcfarland, one other FRFHF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $502.75 and a one-year low of $223.52. Currently, Fairfax Financial Holdings has an average volume of 24.05K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $366.78, reflecting a -32.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fairfax Financial Holdings has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe which focuses on third party business and also focused on specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa in March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.