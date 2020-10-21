The Non-Executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF), Christine N Mclean, bought shares of FRFHF for $7,875.

This recent transaction increases Christine N Mclean’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $275.6K. In addition to Christine N Mclean, 2 other FRFHF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $481.47 and a one-year low of $223.52. Currently, Fairfax Financial Holdings has an average volume of 12.69K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $400.42, reflecting a -27.9% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe which focuses on third party business and also focused on specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa in March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.