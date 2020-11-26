The Non-Executive of Experion Holdings (EXPFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Experion Holdings (EXPFF), Byron Dudley, bought shares of EXPFF for $5,950.

Following this transaction Byron Dudley’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $30.46K.

Based on Experion Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.78 million and GAAP net loss of -$188,445. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160K and had a GAAP net loss of $940.4K. EXPFF’s market cap is $7.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.80. Currently, Experion Holdings has an average volume of .

Experion Holdings Ltd. produces medical cannabis products. It is proceeding to meet the health Canada requirements to amend its current license to include a license to sell. The company was founded in August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.