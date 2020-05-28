The Non-Executive of Energy Fuels (UUUU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Energy Fuels (UUUU), Alexander G Morrison, bought shares of UUUU for $12.53K.

Following this transaction Alexander G Morrison’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $151.3K. In addition to Alexander G Morrison, one other UUUU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $3.32 and a one-year low of $0.78.

The insider sentiment on Energy Fuels has been positive according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.