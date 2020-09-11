The Non-Executive of Endeavour Silver (EXK) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Endeavour Silver (EXK), Mario D. Szotlender Rajs, sold shares of EXK for $166.5K.

In addition to Mario D. Szotlender Rajs, 2 other EXK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 360.60K. The company has a one-year high of $4.79 and a one-year low of $0.99.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.73, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Endeavour Silver has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.