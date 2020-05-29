The Non-Executive of Elixir Energy (ELXPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Elixir Energy (ELXPF), Richard Ian Cottee, bought shares of ELXPF for $3,750.

Following this transaction Richard Ian Cottee’s holding in the company was increased by 75% to a total of $8,750. In addition to Richard Ian Cottee, one other ELXPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Elixir Energy Ltd is an Australian Securities Exchange listed oil and gas exploration and development company. It is focused on exploring in Mongolia for natural gas in the form of coal-bed methane.