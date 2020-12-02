The Non-Executive of Elementos (ELTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Elementos (ELTLF), Corey Nolan, bought shares of ELTLF for $7,500.

This recent transaction increases Corey Nolan’s holding in the company by 31% to a total of $57.84K. In addition to Corey Nolan, 2 other ELTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

ELTLF’s market cap is $8.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.70. Currently, Elementos has an average volume of .

Elementos Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include temengor tin project, Cleveland project, and Oropesa tin project.