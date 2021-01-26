The Non-Executive of E3 Metals (EEMMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of E3 Metals (EEMMF), Paul Gerard Reinhart, sold shares of EEMMF for $175.7K.

Currently, E3 Metals has an average volume of 344.33K. The company has a one-year high of $1.42 and a one-year low of $0.11. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $175.7K worth of EEMMF shares and purchased $50K worth of EEMMF shares.

E3 Metals Corp is a resource company with mineral properties in Alberta that is currently focused on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc reservoir in south-central Alberta. The company’s properties can be further sub-divided into five separate sub-properties namely Clearwater Sub-Property, Exshaw Sub-Property, Rocky Sub-Property, Sunbreaker Sub-Property, Drumheller Sub-Property.