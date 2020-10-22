The Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF), Isabel Rocha, bought shares of DNGDF for $7,440.

Following this transaction Isabel Rocha’s holding in the company was increased by 43% to a total of $18.78K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.70.

The insider sentiment on Dynacor Gold Mines has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Isabel Rocha's trades have generated a 13.8% average return based on past transactions.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.