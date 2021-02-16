The Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF), Roger Demers, bought shares of DNGDF for $10.5K.

This is Demers’ first Buy trade following 18 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Roger Demers’ holding in the company by 4% to a total of $197.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.70.

The insider sentiment on Dynacor Gold Mines has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.